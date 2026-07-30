The United States today sanctioned six entities and individuals in China, India, Russia, and Iran that enable the Iranian regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

These include entities that support Mahan Air, the IRGC’s airline of choice for moving weapons, military personnel, and equipment. Today’s action also targets DadeNegar Startup Studio, an IRGC-affiliated front company supporting Iranian military targeting by soliciting locations of American and Israeli equipment in the Middle East.