The military prosecution has filed an indictment against a 16-year-old Palestinian Arab from the village of Nahalin, alleging that he planned to carry out a stabbing attack in the community of Neve Daniel.

According to the Israel Police, the suspect armed himself with a knife, switched his mobile phone to airplane mode to avoid being tracked, and set out toward the community. Investigators allege that he later changed his mind and hid the knife before being detained by Neve Daniel's civilian security coordinator and IDF troops. The knife was later recovered after the suspect allegedly led investigators to its location during a reconstruction of the events.