The Israel Airports Authority rejected reports claiming there is a staffing shortage at Ben Gurion Airport, calling the claims inaccurate. According to the authority, the airport is operating normally and is serving approximately 90,000 to 100,000 passengers each day.

The authority added that recruitment is carried out on an ongoing basis in accordance with operational needs, and that it is prepared for the peak travel season while working to ensure operational continuity and optimal service for travelers.