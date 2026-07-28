The Iranian Mehr News Agency, which is affiliated with the Iranian government, published a video titled "Where to Kill Melania."

The video focuses on methods of assassinating US First Lady Melania Trump, with the narrator directly encouraging supporters of Iran's Islamic regime to carry out the assassination.

The footage includes images of Melania Trump at various locations, including while traveling in a secured motorcade and at locations around New York City. It also identifies several luxury designer stores in the city where it claims she shops. Near the end of the video, it also issues a direct threat against the president's 20-year-old son, Barron.