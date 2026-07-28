Iran’s "Khatam al-Anbiya" emergency headquarters issued a stern warning to Washington following rising tensions along Gulf shipping lanes.

In a statement, the headquarters declared, "The US, through its ongoing aggression and destabilization of the region, and following its imposition of an illegal naval blockade on Iran, has threatened Iranian ships, commercial vessels, and oil tankers in our country’s territorial waters over the past three days. We warn that this American action constitutes an expansion of the war in the region."