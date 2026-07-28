The IDF Spokesperson's Unit commented on the incident in which a teenager was struck by a Palestinian Arab vehicle near the Eli Junction, stating: "IDF forces were dispatched a short time ago to the gas station area near Eli in the Samaria Regional Brigade sector. At the location, a gathering of Israeli citizens had assembled, blocking Palestinian vehicles and hurling rocks at them."

The statement added: "Suspicions indicate that as a result of the rock-throwing, a Palestinian vehicle lost control and struck an Israeli citizen, who was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment. The driver was detained at the scene by Judea and Samaria District Police, and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing."

Military authorities further confirmed that the incident is not being treated as a terror attack.