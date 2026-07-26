Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke on Sunday with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

During the call, the two discussed the friendship and relations between Israel and Bahrain, as well as the importance of the US-led Abraham Accords in strengthening security, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East. The two also spoke about recent developments in the region.

Herzog noted that "Bahrain is an important country in the Middle East, and I congratulated the King on his bold leadership and vision for the region."