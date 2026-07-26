US Vice President J.D. Vance has pressured President Donald Trump not to launch large-scale military strikes against Iran, CNN reported.

The report comes on the heels of a report in the New York Times that Trump has frozen, at least for now, plans for a significant escalation of the military offensive. The decision to suspend the plans was made, among other things, due to concerns that expanding the fighting would lead to a dangerous depletion of the Pentagon's already limited stock of Patriot missiles and air defenses in the region.