Following President Trump's announcement that the recent nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia requires the kingdom to join the Abraham Accords, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated: "The joint American and Israeli military action against the genocidal regime in Tehran and Israel's crushing of Iran's terror axis have created the possibility to expand the circle of peace."

"As President Trump has said, Saudi Arabia's joining of the Abraham Accords would be an historic leap forward for peace in the Middle East.

"Peace through Strength," the PMO's statement concluded.