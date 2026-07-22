The Orthodox Union released a statement in response to NYC Mayor Zohran Mamandi's remarks about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Quoting Mamdani's Inaugural Address, in which he said, "If you are a New Yorker, I am your mayor. Regardless of whether we agree, I will protect you," the OU stated that “the first priority of any mayor must be the safety and protection of all New Yorkers. Mayor Mamdani’s video endangers Jewish New Yorkers. He peddles lies and misinformation that risk inciting further violence against Jews. It is a betrayal of his oath of office and his own commitment to protect all New Yorkers."

According to the OU, "The Mayor’s singular focus on Prime Minister Netanyahu is a telling reminder of his obsession with the actions of only one country, the Jewish state. Israel was dragged into war following a massacre that aimed to wipe out the Jewish state. Despite facing an enemy in tunnels and within civilian populations, the IDF achieved the lowest civilian-to-combatant casualty ratio in the history of modern war, with its citizen soldiers often paying the ultimate price."

The organization concluded: "It is time for the Mayor to focus on the considerable needs of New York instead of playing prosecutor for the cameras."