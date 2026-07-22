Earlier today (Wednesday), several Israeli civilians arrived in the area of Hermon in an attempt to cross the border into Syrian territory. IDF troops operating at the scene prevented the civilians from advancing and detained them. The detained civilians were transferred to the Israel Police for further handling.

The IDF strongly condemned the incident, which it said constitutes yet another case of severe interference with operational activity in the border area, and emphasized that such actions constitute a criminal offense that endangers civilians and undermines the operational activities of IDF soldiers.

The IDF stated that it expects law enforcement authorities to bring those involved to justice and to act decisively to prevent such incidents, which repeatedly disrupt the troops' operational activity.