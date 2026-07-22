US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday night that, at 8:15 p.m. ET on July 21, it successfully completed the 11th consecutive evening of strikes against Iran which had begun about an hour earlier.

According to the statement, CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.