US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, comparing American military casualties across historical campaigns with his administration's current military operations.

In his post, Trump detailed that 2,000 soldiers were killed over 20 years in the Afghanistan War, 4,600 over 9 years in Iraq, 58,220 over approximately 19 and a half years in Vietnam, and 36,574 over 3 years and one month in the Korean War. By contrast, the president noted zero casualties in a single day in the Venezuela operation, and 18 soldiers killed over 4 months in the military conflict in Iran.