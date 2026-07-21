Yesterday (Monday), IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified several armed Islamic Jihad terrorists, along with additional armed terrorists, transferring weapons into a vehicle and entering it. The weapons they transferred were intended to be used in attacks against IDF troops operating in the area.

Following the identification, the IDF struck the terrorists from the air while they were inside the vehicle and adjacent to it, in order to remove the threat.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.