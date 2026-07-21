The IDF refuted the claims of the Lebanese army that the Israeli military fired on them in a pilot zone area.

"Earlier today (Tuesday), IDF soldiers operating in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon identified Lebanese Armed Forces personnel, accompanied by an engineering vehicle, who crossed approximately 150 meters into the Security Zone and breached barriers in the area of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, contrary to the understandings between the parties," the IDF stated.

"IDF soldiers operating in the area fired warning shots into the air only, which did not endanger the Lebanese Armed Forces personnel, in order to distance them from the area. The Lebanese Armed Forces personnel withdrew from the area, and no injuries were reported. The area into which the Lebanese Armed Forces entered is not part of the pilot area.

"The IDF calls on the Lebanese Armed Forces to continue operating in accordance with the understandings and within the agreed areas. Any deviation from these areas without prior coordination could endanger its forces."