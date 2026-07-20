National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is seeking to replace the head of the Real Estate Enforcement Authority, Avi Cohen, due to dissatisfaction with the authority's enforcement policy regarding illegal construction. According to a report in Haaretz, after an initial attempt to remove Cohen from his post was blocked, Ben Gvir is now seeking to appoint an interim replacement while Cohen is serving on active reserve duty.

The minister's office stated that Cohen's term expired four months ago and that the appointment of an interim replacement was approved by the Civil Service Commission. They further claimed that Cohen is actively trying to prevent the appointment, thereby disrupting the management of the authority.