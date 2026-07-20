The IDF announced that in accordance with the directives from the political echelon, the “Safe Zone" pilot program began today (Monday) in southern Lebanon, in cooperation with the U.S. military (CENTCOM) and the Lebanese Armed Forces.

As part of the pilot, teams from the IDF, the U.S. military, and the Lebanese Armed Forces are conducting coordination and planning for the continued implementation of the agreement.

"The IDF will respond forcefully to any violation of the agreement," the military stated.