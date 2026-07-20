US President Donald Trump rejected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's declared plans to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared that "Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America. He is fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which recently killed 52,000 innocent protestors, and has spent the last 47 years killing American Soldiers, and others. The only ones that should be arrested are the people that led Iran into this unprecedented SPIRAL OF DEATH AND DESTRUCTION, something that should have been dealt with years ago, by previous Presidents! President DONALD J. TRUMP"