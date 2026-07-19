A poll conducted by the Kantar Institute for Kan News indicates that if elections were held today, the Yashar party would win 22 Knesset seats, while the Likud would receive 21.

The Beyachad party, led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, would win 15 seats. Otzma Yehudit would receive 10 seats, the Democrats 9, Yisrael Beytenu 9, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 8, Hadash-Ta'al 5, Ra'am 5, the Religious Zionist Party 4, and the party led by Chili Tropper and Yoaz Hendel 4.

According to the poll, the right-wing bloc would secure 51 seats, while parties opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would win 55 seats.