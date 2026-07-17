Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it launched a "surprise attack" against an enemy special operations command center in the Al-Tanf area of Syria. According to the statement, the strike was executed in retaliation for the deaths of Iranshahr soldiers.

The targeted site is a former US base located at the tri-border region of Syria, Jordan, and Iraq. The base was handed over to Syrian government control several months ago as part of the American withdrawal from Syrian military sites.