The Knesset Plenary approved, in its second and third readings, the extension of mandatory military service to 32 months as a temporary provision.

Under the temporary provision, rather than applying the service reduction to 30 months for those who enlisted in July 2024 and are scheduled for discharge in January 2027, the reduction will now apply to recruits enlisting in June 2029, scheduled for discharge in January 2032.

The explanatory notes to the bill state: "Extending mandatory service under this temporary provision is urgently required to meet IDF operational targets and address ongoing security needs."