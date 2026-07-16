The Knesset Plenary approved, in its second and third readings, the Elections Law for the 26th Knesset - Special Provisions and Legislative Amendments, initiated by the Central Elections Committee. The law establishes adjustments to election procedures to facilitate holding elections during this period.

Under the approved legislation, dedicated polling stations will be established for evacuees, allowing citizens who left their homes due to the security situation following October 7, 2023, and have not yet returned, to vote at designated or accessible polling stations. The locations of these polling stations will be published on the committee's website and through additional channels closer to Election Day.

The law also stipulates - under a temporary provision valid for one year following Election Day - that any election campaign material created or substantially edited using digital means must include a clear and prominent disclosure stating that the content was not captured in reality.