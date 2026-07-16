The Official Spokesman for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense, Major General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, stated that the armed forces have detected, since dawn today, a total of 32 hostile drones within Kuwaiti airspace, which have been intercepted and dealt with.

"The sinful Iranian aggression resulted in targeting several vital facilities in the country, and the interception operations against the hostile targets led to the fall of debris in several residential areas, causing material damage, with no human injuries recorded, praise be to G-d," the spokesman stated.