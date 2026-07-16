Earlier today (Thursday), the IDF struck in the northern Gaza Strip and eliminated Nihad Riyad Abd al-Rahim Arouq, a platoon commander in Hamas' Shati Battalion. The terrorist Nihad Riyad infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 massacre.

Throughout the war, including in recent months, Nihad Riyad trained terrorists and attempted to advance terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

The IDF noted that the terrorist posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and was eliminated in a precise aerial strike.