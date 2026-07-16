Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded sarcastically to Argentina’s victory over England in the World Cup semifinals, drawing a connection between the British loss on the pitch and the sanctions and entry restrictions imposed on him by the UK government. Taking a jab at the British, he wrote: "I may not be able to enter the UK because I am dismantling the idea of a Palestinian state, but two goals went in just fine..."

Smotrich concluded his statement with a direct personal message to the President of Argentina, Javier Milei, who is well known for his staunch pro-Israel stance. Smotrich congratulated him and the Argentine people on qualifying for the final match, writing: "Javier, congratulations, my friend!"