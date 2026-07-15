The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has clarified that, in contrast to Iranian state media claims, US forces did not strike a civilian wheat storage facility in Hoveyzeh on July 14.

According to CENTCOM, forces hit Iranian military targets in Bandar Abbas, Khormuj, Ahvaz, Qeshm, Tunb, Bushehr, and Kuh-e Stak to degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Iran has targeted innocent civilians transiting the Strait and in neighboring Gulf countries.