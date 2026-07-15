Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri attacked the High Court's decision to issue an interim injunction against the law intended to prevent the arrests of haredi draft dodgers. According to him, this is "another expression of the intoxication of judicial activism," and claimed that the High Court acted "without any authority."

Deri added that instead of allowing a move that, he said, was intended to promote consensus in Israeli society, the High Court "decides to trample on democracy, deepen chaos, and irresponsibly degenerate the country into a civil war."