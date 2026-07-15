Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a new threat against Washington, making clear that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed to navigation and that oil and gas exports from the region will be blocked as long as American aggression in the area continues.

A statement issued by IRGC headquarters claimed that US military actions and interference in international shipping lanes are what threaten regional stability, and that ongoing US strikes will only delay the reopening of the strategic waterway.