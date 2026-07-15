The Spanish national team has advanced to the World Cup Final after defeating France 2-0 in the semifinals. This marks only the second time in Spain's history that they have reached the prestigious match - the previous time being the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where they went on to lift the golden trophy.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the opening goal in the 22nd minute, and Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute to secure their ticket to the final. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé and his French teammates have been eliminated from the tournament, missing out on what would have been their third consecutive World Cup Final appearance.