The official Spokesman for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense, Major General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, stated that the Armed Forces have detected, from this evening until now, one ballistic missile, five cruise missiles, and 33 hostile drones, all of which have been intercepted and dealt with.

According to the spokesperson, the Iranian aggression has resulted in the targeting of several vital and civilian facilities, with shrapnel falling in various locations across the country, leading to material damage.

Additionally, a Kuwaiti naval vessel was targeted, resulting in injuries to four members of the Armed Forces, who received the necessary medical care and treatment; their condition is stable.