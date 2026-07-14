The National Cyber Directorate and the National Digital Agency have warned the public about SMS messages impersonating government services.

“In the past hour, fraudulent SMS messages have been circulating requesting payment and containing a malicious link. The messages appear on some phones within an existing GOV.IL message thread. An examination found that this involves the exploitation of the way SMS messages are displayed on certain devices and is not a breach of GOV.IL systems. The National Cyber Directorate is working to address the malicious link," the agencies said.