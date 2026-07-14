Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a aggressive statement early Tuesday morning, after damage was caused to two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, directly confronting Washington: "A few hours ago, the US military - having learned no lessons from its repeated defeats - attempted to move vessels along an illegal route. Two tankers, misled by the United States, turned off their navigation systems and ignored repeated warnings from the Strait of Hormuz Maritime Security Control Center. In doing so, they endangered the shipping lane and chose to pass through a mined area. The tankers were struck and disabled."

The organization added a direct threat aimed at regional nations and international shipping companies: "The IRGC Naval Forces make it clear to all: cooperation with the aggressor enemy will yield nothing but regret, losses, delays in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the creation of a global energy crisis."