The UAE Ministry of Defense said on Monday night that two national tankers were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters, killing one crew member from India and wounding eight others, four of them seriously, Reuters reported.
The ministry said fires broke out on both tankers but had been brought under control. It condemned the attack as a serious breach of international law and said the UAE retains its full right "to respond and take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security."