The UAE Ministry of Defense ‌said on Monday night that ‌two national tankers were targeted by ​two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern lane of the Strait of ‌Hormuz in ⁠Omani territorial waters, killing one crew ⁠member from India and wounding eight others, four of them seriously, Reuters reported.

The ​ministry said ​fires broke ​out on ‌both tankers but had been brought under control. It condemned the attack as a serious breach of international ‌law and ​said the UAE ​retains ​its full right "‌to respond and take ​all ​necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security."