The IDF recently carried out a strike in the Gaza City area, destroying a weapons production site belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

"Throughout the recent period, and in violation of the ceasefire agreement, Hamas terrorists operated from within the weapons production site in order to attempt to rebuild the organization's capabilities. The production site was struck while several Hamas terrorists were operating inside it, engaged in advancing and carrying out terror plots against IDF forces and citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated.