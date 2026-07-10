The Beterem organization for child safety reported that within just a few hours, six children were injured in accidents: a 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Afula; a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured in a road accident on Route 6; a child was rescued after drowning in a public swimming pool in Bnei Brak; and three children were seriously injured in a house fire in Tira.

The organization said that since the beginning of 2026, 12 children and teenagers have died in drowning incidents and 39 children have been killed in road accidents. In addition, 24 children and teenagers have been injured in fires since the start of the year.