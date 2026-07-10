The IDF Spokesperson said that in two strikes carried out in the northern Gaza Strip, Khalil Jamal Khalil Manna, a commander in the production headquarters of Hamas’ military wing, and Osama Walid Dib Muharib, a company commander in the organization’s Nuseirat Battalion, were eliminated.

According to the IDF, Manna commanded rocket launcher production workshops throughout the war and was involved in efforts to restore Hamas’ production headquarters during the ceasefire period.

Muharib, who was eliminated in another strike, had recently been in possession of explosive devices intended to target IDF forces. The IDF said that both men posed a threat to Israeli forces and were targeted in aerial strikes to remove that threat.