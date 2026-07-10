The European Commission has circulated an internal document to EU member states presenting a series of potential measures to tighten restrictions on product imports from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights, ynet reported. According to the report, the document - which was distributed on Wednesday and does not yet constitute an official legislative proposal - will be presented for discussion among member state ambassadors on Friday, and subsequently at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.

According to diplomatic sources, more than 20 member states had already requested the Commission in June to present various options for restricting trade with these regions.