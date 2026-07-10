The Israeli Consulate in New York issued a sharp, official condemnation against Rama Duwaji, the wife of Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The condemnation followed reports that Duwaji is co-hosting a "Palestinian solidarity workshop" in Corsica, where Mary, the mother of Jesus, is slated to be portrayed as a "Palestinian woman giving birth under occupation."

The Consulate's statement emphasized that this is "a historical distortion and a cynical and gross attempt to exploit his story to serve contemporary political goals."