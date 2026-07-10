Sabereen News, a news agency affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported that two members of the Basij militia were killed in a shooting in the city of Mashhad during the funeral procession for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to the report, two gunmen wearing military uniforms opened fire on them at close range with handguns before fleeing the scene.

Conversely, Iran’s official Fars News Agency, which is also affiliated with the IRGC, flatly denied the reports. Fars claimed the accounts were "false rumors spread by anti-revolutionary elements" and stated that a check by security forces revealed no evidence of any unusual incident in the shrine area or along the funeral route.