The appointments committee for heads of Israeli diplomatic missions abroad, chaired by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, decided today to appoint Jonathan Peled as Israel's ambassador to the United Nations Office at Geneva.

Peled currently serves as Israel's ambassador to Italy and as non-resident ambassador to San Marino. He previously served as deputy director-general for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, ambassador to Mexico, non-resident ambassador to The Bahamas and Belize, and ambassador to El Salvador.

He has also served as spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in Washington, political adviser to the Speaker of the Knesset, and political adviser to the foreign minister.