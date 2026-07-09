Overnight (Thursday), several Israeli civilians arrived in the area of Mount Hermon in an attempt to cross the border into Syrian territory. IDF troops operating at the scene prevented the civilians from advancing and detained them. The detained civilians were transferred to the Israel Police for further handling.

The IDF strongly condemned the incident, which follows several similar incidents in recent days, and emphasized that such actions constitute a criminal offense that endangers civilians. The IDF emphasized that such incidents disrupt IDF operational activities and the security in the area, and divert the attention of commanders and soldiers from their mission.

The IDF added that it expects law enforcement authorities to bring those involved to justice and to act decisively to prevent such incidents.