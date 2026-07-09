Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued an official statement claiming responsibility for missile and drone volleys targeting US bases in the Gulf. The targets included the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al-Jaber airbases in Kuwait, alongside the Fifth Fleet base at Port Salman and the Shaikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

Additionally, the IRGC warned that if the United States expands its current wave of strikes, Iran will immediately broaden its range of targets and strike additional US bases and assets across the region.