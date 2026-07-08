Following IDF soldiers' activity yesterday (Tuesday) in the area of Bint Jbeil, the IDF can now confirm that, during the encounter, the soldiers apprehended an additional Hezbollah terrorist, in the same area where an encounter took place last Thursday.

The apprehended terrorist is a member of Hezbollah's Radwan Force - the organization's elite commando unit responsible for carrying out attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians throughout the war.

The terrorist was transferred to Unit 504 for further questioning in Israeli territory.