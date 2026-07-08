The IDF said that an investigation into Tuesday's encounter between IDF forces and a terrorist in the Bint Jbeil area found that a female soldier from the Oketz Unit deployed a military dog to search a building, where a terrorist inside opened fire and killed the dog.

“Immediately afterward, the soldier returned fire toward the source of the shooting. A force from the 679th Brigade then engaged the terrorist and eliminated him. It should be emphasized that the investigation was completed after examining a variety of sources. The IDF regrets the error in the initial report, which resulted from an operational reporting mistake," the military said.

The statement follows earlier reports on Wednesday claiming that the Oketz soldier herself had killed the terrorist.