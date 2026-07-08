IDF troops rushed to the Kiryat Arba area and the city of Hebron following reports of gunfire in the vicinity, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated.

Upon arriving at the scene, IDF forces initiated searches, during which they located a bullet that had struck a home in Kiryat Arba. The military further stated that IDF troops are currently continuing operations in the city of Hebron to locate the source of the gunfire, concentrating operational and intelligence efforts to apprehend suspects and neutralize the threat.