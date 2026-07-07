The legal adviser to Israel’s Chief Rabbinate, attorney Yaakov Ofer, informed Tzohar Food Supervision Ltd., which operates the kashrut certification system of the Tzohar organization, that its license to serve as a kashrut certification provider has been revoked.

In a letter sent to the company, Ofer explained that the decision followed consultations with the Ministry of Justice’s Legislation and Legal Advice Department, which concluded that there had been a fundamental flaw in the process by which the license was granted a few days earlier. In light of this defect, the legal adviser determined that the license “was granted unlawfully," and therefore the company may not rely on it or take any action under its authority.

In accordance with the decision, the Director General of the Chief Rabbinate was instructed to take immediate steps to revoke the license. Ofer added that the company will be given an opportunity to present its arguments in accordance with the law.