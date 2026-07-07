The Police Internal Investigations Department filed an indictment with the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court against a Border Police officer, charging him with assault causing actual bodily harm, making threats, and unlawful access to computer material.

According to the indictment, the officer assaulted a Palestinian Arab at the Container checkpoint after a photo of a weapon was found on his phone, allegedly causing him a broken arm. The indictment further alleges that the officer threatened one of the other police officers to prevent him from reporting the incident.