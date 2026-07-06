Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar responded to remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who said of the State of Israel that "these people have become a burden that humanity can no longer bear," describing the comments as "outrageous."

Sa'ar said the statement echoes expressions used against the Jewish people about a century ago, adding, "These remarks are a clear call for genocide. The Jewish people know all too well what happens when such words are allowed to go unanswered. The first step on the road to genocide is dehumanization."