England advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup after edging out hosts Mexico 3-2 in a thrilling, see-saw battle at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday night.

The Three Lions started at a blistering pace, with star midfielder Jude Bellingham netting a stunning, rapid-fire brace in the 36th and 38th minutes to give his side a commanding lead. Mexico refused to back down, pulling one back in the 42nd minute through a goal by Julián Quiñones. In the 60th minute, Anthony Gordon won a penalty and converted it himself to net England's third. However, the Mexicans fought right back, narrowing the deficit once more to 3-2 in the 69th minute courtesy of a Raúl Jiménez strike. Spurred on by a raucous home crowd, the hosts launched a relentless attack in the closing minutes and came agonizingly close to forcing extra time, but England held their nerve to secure a coveted spot in the final eight.