The funeral procession for Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has gotten underway through the streets of the capital city of Tehran, five months after he was assassinated in a coordinated United States and Israeli airstrike on February 28.

Iranian media outlets reported that the massive procession, attended by vast crowds of citizens alongside foreign diplomatic delegations, commenced at Imam Hossein Square and is moving along a central six-mile route toward Azadi Square, a symbol of the Islamic Revolution. Iranian authorities, who declared a week of memorial services and funeral processions across the country and in Iraq, estimated that attendance at the main event will reach 15 to 20 million people.